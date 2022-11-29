Treat your Xbox controllers to an official hoodie

HQ

Let us introduce you to a product that you didn't know you needed (and probably won't need regardless), and perhaps didn't even know existed. Microsoft has now started the sales of an Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie - which is exactly what it sounds like. Just listen to this description of this item:

"It's the time of year where you may want to cozy up with a nice hoodie. This winter don't let your controllers feel left out with a mini controller hoodie."

They even specify that it "includes zipper and tiny arm holes for your controller". If you feel like storing your controllers in style this winter, head over to the link above to get one (or two, one of each color which we totally by accident might have done).