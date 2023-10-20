Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Animal Hospital

Treat animals and run a vet clinic in Animal Hospital

The simulation game is out now.

There are plenty of strategy games and simulations where you are supposed to run a hospital, but titles that put you in charge of a veterinary clinic aren't that common. Tivola and Nacon thought it was about time to change that and has therefore now released Animal Hospital.

This is a simulation aimed towards younger gamers in which you can become a vet, run an animal hospital and treat all kinds of animals (even unicorns). This is done with mini-games, but there is also a strategy element in which you can flesh out your clinic by both making it bigger and better equipped.

Animal Hospital is available now for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the launch trailer below.

Animal Hospital

