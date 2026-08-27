Treasure of Villena, one of the most important archaeological findings of the Bronze Age in Europe, has been stolen

HQ

The Treasure of Villena, one of the most important a archaeological findings in the Iberian Peninsula, the second most important finding of prehistoric gold in Europe, behind the Royal Graves in Mycenae, has been stolen on Thursday morning.

The hoard, found in 1963 by archaeologist José María Soler, approximately 12 kilometres from Villena, Alicante, in the south of Spain, is made of 59 objects of gold, silver, iron and amber, weighting almost 10 kg, including eleven bowls, three bottles and 28 bracelets. They date back to the Bronze Age (2200 to 750 BC), and a recent study pinpoints them to the Late Bronze Age (1400-1200 BC) and being made with iron from a meteorite.

As reported by SER radio (via El País), the thieves removed a window and entered the Villena Museum early morning and stole the pieces, kept behind a bulletproof display, with remarkable speed. Local police and Civil Guard are analyzing all evidences, with an hypotheses of a coordinated action: a false alarm was registered at the municipal sports center at 5:16 AM, minutes before the robbery, which could have been used as a distraction.