Treasure clearly seems to imply something Guardian Heroes related

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Unfortunately, the Sega Saturn was a console played by far too few people, especially outside of Japan (where it actually sold quite well). As a result, there are tons of really great games out there that many people don't even know about.

One example of such a title is 1996's Guardian Heroes, a beat 'em up with immense depth and co-op, somewhat in the vein of Castle Crashers but with better graphics and released about ten years earlier. It was developed by the action masters at Treasure (Gunstar Heroes, Sin & Punishment, Ikaruga) and was showered with rave reviews.

But aside from a re-release on Xbox Live Arcade 15 years ago, we haven't seen a trace of it since... but now something seems to be in the works. Without warning, Treasure recently posted a strange message on X (thanks, Time Extension) that apparently has something to do with Guardian Heroes, including the name "Sega Universe."

Yesterday, it was time again for yet another Guardian Heroes teaser, this time even more cryptic with a nonsensical text that ended with (translated using Grok): "Oh, I posted the wrong picture. Sega is going to be mad at me."

But Treasure apparently isn't done with the weirdness yet, and yesterday they dropped a third post featuring the Guardian Heroes logo written in Sega's classic font, along with the text:

"Oh, Treasure, it's not ready yet."

Days when I get scolded by Sega.

We have no idea what this is about, but it's likely a re-release, remaster, or remake of the original, or perhaps an entirely new game in the series. The above mentioned Sega Universe, by the way, is an initiative Sega launched last week (which we reported on) to celebrate its origins. Even though Treasure made Guardian Heroes, Sega was the publisher, and there's naturally a strong case for a connection.