Travis Touchdown joins Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster

While fans were still digesting and discussing the news that Steve from Minecraft is joining Smash Bros, Goichi Suda announced that Travis Touchdown, the protagonist from No More Heroes, is also joining the fight on Nintendo Switch.

Travis comes in the form of a new skin for Mii Fighter, particularly a Mii Swordfighter (as the character wields a beam katana). However, the result seems pretty authentic, as can be seen with the screen shared by Suda51 on social:

Masahiro Sakurai, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's director, quickly congratulated Suda-san.

It's worth noting that other famous video game characters, such as Cuphead, Altair from Assassin's Creed, or Vault Boy from Fallout, already joined the roster as paid DLC via this Mii format.

Travis Touchdown was one of the most requested fighters for Smash since the Wii/Brawl era, and even though this announcement will be celebrated by many, it's also true that they held hope that he might get a fully dedicated fighter - one of the four DLC left - as happened to the likes of Bayonetta. After all, No More Heroes 3 arrives on the Switch next year.

The announcement came as part of the new round of guest characters introduced as Mii Fighters. Together with Travis, on October 14 the line-up will be complete with Bomberman, Gilgamesh 'Gil' from The Tower of Druaga (who repeats after Smash 4), and finally Creeper, Pig, and Diamond Armor from the Minecraft Universe.

