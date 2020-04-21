Travis Scott to host virtual show in Fortnite this weekend

Due to the coronavirus pandemic not showing signs of slowing down any time soon, various musicians and entertainers have started hosting digital and even VR events for fans stuck at home. This is a rather situational solution for most, but in Epic Games' Fortnite, it's a concept that's been explored before. This time around, musician and record producer Travis Scott is set to host a series of virtual live shows in the game from April 24 - 25. The event is called Astronomical and is advertised as a "musical journey" and will feature the world premiere of a brand new track.

The virtual doors open 30 minutes before the show starts and if you want to get ready prior to the show, you can get Travis Scott-inspired cosmetic items such as outfits and emotes via the latest addition to the Icon series. Those who attend an Astronomical event will also be getting two loading screens and the Astroworld Cyclone Glider for free. Check out the official times for the shows below or right here;

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020 AT 1:00:00 AM GMT+2

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020 AT 4:00:00 PM GMT+2

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 6:00:00 AM GMT+2

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 5:00:00 PM GMT+2

SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2020 AT 12:00:00 AM GMT+2