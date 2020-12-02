Travis Scott raked in $20 million for his Fortnite performance

You're watching Advertisements

Fortnite has been doing a stellar job of entertaining its fans through in-game concerts. The first live performance was held back in 2019 by Masrshmello, and since then big name acts such as Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Diplo have taken to the battle royale's stage. Easily the biggest of these performances though was Travis Scott's, which took place this April and drew in 12.3 million viewers. A few months have now passed, and we now know just how much the rapper earned for his record-breaking appearance.

According to Forbes, the 28-year-old pulled in $20 million for appearing in the game, which is a pretty sizable payday. The performance itself only lasted for nine minutes too, which of course, is much shorter than one of Scott's usual concerts. We imagine that these figures might have raised a few eyebrows across the industry, and it won't be surprising if more acts start to put their hands up for playing in future.