Travis Knight: If Masters of the Universe gets a sequel, "She-Ra will play a huge part"

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The premiere of Masters of the Universe is just around the corner, and we will once again be transported to Eternia to follow He-Man and his friends as they battle the evil Skeletor. We know that plenty of beloved characters will be making an appearance, but one who hasn't been confirmed yet is the Princess of Power, He-Man's sister She-Ra.

She was introduced a few years after He-Man and the Masters of the Universe to attract more girls to follow the adventures, and brought a lot of fresh energy to the series in the form of new friends and enemies. If She-Ra is actually in the movie, then kudos to director Travis Knight, his team, the other actors, and Amazon MGM Studios for truly managing to keep a secret in these times of leaks. If, on the other hand, she isn't in it... it's only a matter of time before she shows up in a sequel.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Knight had this to say on the matter when asked about She-Ra:

"I can say very little about She-Ra. For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world, and a big part of Adam's story. In the fullness of time, if we're lucky to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra will play a huge part."

Unless it turns out to be a complete and utter flop for He-Man and his friends, we can probably safely assume that Amazon MGM Studios has already started sketching out a sequel. And when that happens, She-Ra will most likely appear in a leading role.