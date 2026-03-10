Travis Kelce returning for one more season with the Kansas City Chiefs

HQ

Travis Kelce, the 36-year-old tight end for Kansas City Chiefs, will continue playing for one more season, despite thinking about a retirement since at least one year ago.

After failing to reach the NFL play-offs for the first time since 2014, his last game at the Arrowhead Stadium last December felt like a farewell for the legendary player, who has helped them win three Super Bowls and reach two other Super Bowls in the last six years.

However, it was confirmed in the New Heights podcast, run by his brother Jason, that Kelce is "coming back for year 14".

Kelce has reportedly been offered a one-year deal worth up to $15m by the Kansas City Chiefs. Other teams offered him more money, but Kelce decided to stick with the same team he has played since 2013. And while his shape is not what it used to be, the Chiefs have also reinforced with last season's MVP, Kenneth Walker, for the Seattle Seahawks, winners of Super Bowl LX.