Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, suffered one of the worst nights of his life on Sunday at the LIX Super Bowl, when the Kansas City Chiefs were crushed by Philadelphia Eagles: without remorse (40-22).

Kelce still has a contract for the 2025 season. But, at 35, the NFL star is now considering his next career move, and retirement is not out of the question.

"I think I owe it to my team-mates that if I do come back, it's going to be a whole-hearted decision, not half-assing it", Travis said in the New Heights he co-hosts with his brother Jason, as reported by BBC Sport. "I'm fully here for them and I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human and as a person to take on all of that responsibility"

Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, has played for the Chiefs since 2013. He has won the Super Bowl in 2024, 2023 and 2019. He explains that playing all AFC Championships and Super Bowls means he is "playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That's a lot of wear and tear on your body".