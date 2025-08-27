Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are getting married

HQ

It has been damn near impossible to miss the ongoing romance between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift, as every day there seemed to be something trending about the pair. The latest development is quite a massive one however, as it has been revealed that the pair are engaged to be married.

As confirmed in a post on Instagram by Swift, she expresses: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

While it's unclear when the wedding will ultimately happen, as the NFL season is about to commence, it would be reasonable to assume that it will happen sometime after the season ends in February, in case the Chiefs once again make a run and find themselves in the Super Bowl, something they have done for the past three years straight. As per when this information is shared, expect it to blow up pretty soon, as the engagement post has already amassed over 27 million likes on Instagram, enough to make it one of the most-liked posts on the platform of all-time, and it's not even 24 hours old yet...

