Traveller's Tales looks to be working on an online-focused Lego game

MauroNL, an Industry Analyst, has highlighted on Twitter that Traveller's Tales Games is currently looking to fill two roles for what appears to be an online-focused Lego game.

The two vacancies that the studio has advertised for are Game Programmer and Junior Game Programmer. In the job description for the Junior Game Programmer role, it says the project " will be a major IP based LEGO game built in Unreal." It also says in the job requirements that the candidate should be able to "write fun, networked player mechanics."

All we can do at this point is speculate as to what the project may be, but it's worth pointing out that the studio's latest project is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Could these two things be related? Leave your thoughts down in the comments.