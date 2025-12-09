Travel Pack is a board game-inspired adventure through a miniature world of tiles and figurines

One of the multitudes of world premieres at this year's Wholesome Snack Showcase included the debut of a new game from developer Blackstaff Games. Known as Travel Pack, this is a cutesy adventure that looks to merge together storytelling and board game-inspired gameplay to create something rather unique.

The idea of the project is to adventure through a miniature world of tiles and figurines, completing light puzzles along the way, and while meeting unusual characters and hearing their peculiar stories. Travel Pack encourages players to approach the experience in their own way, with the character development unravelling based on how you choose to play.

As of the moment, with the announcement being rather fresh, we don't have an exact release date to keep in mind for Travel Pack, but we do know that at launch, the game will be coming to PC via Steam, with a console release potentially on the horizon.