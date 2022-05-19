Travel beyond the Hidden Realm in DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms

At the OG Unwrapped showcase for 2022, Outright Games has just unveiled a bunch of titles that it will be representing throughout the rest of 2022 and in the near future. As part of this event, the game that took the stage first and foremost was DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms, an action-adventure RPG that is inspired by the series of the similar namesake.

Set to launch this September 23 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch, the game is tailored for younger audiences, and asks players to fly beyond the Hidden Realm to rescue the family of the dragon called Thunder. Using powerful abilities, as well as your claws and teeth, this game will give players the duty of saving the dragon kingdoms, and will help you on your way thanks to its levelling system that allows you to build up and improve your dragon as you see fit.

Coming from developer A Heartful of Games, this title is part of the world of How to Train your Dragon, but like the series Dragons: The Nine Realms, this is set around 1,300 years after the events of the film series.

Check out some screenshots of DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms below, and look to pick up the game this September.