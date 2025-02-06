Travel around the world with Rihanna and the rest of the Smurfs in the new film

And just as Rihanna promised yesterday, Paramount has just released the first official trailer for The Smurfs Movie, which will take us from the Smurf village to the real world on a rescue mission. Gargamel and his brother have kidnapped Papa Smurf, and only a group of brave blue creatures led by Smurfette (Rihanna) can stop him.

The Smurfs is a franchise that, like Tintin, comes from Belgian comics, in this case from the cartoonist Peyo. Its stories have permeated a multitude of volumes, television series and even video games, such as the Infogrames classics of the 1990s.

The Smurfs film will be released in cinemas "very soon", so the summer release window for the Smurfs is quite possible.