2016 saw the release of the psychedelic futuristic rhythm game Thumper and one of The Game Awards 2023 opening act's announcements has been the new work by its artist and composer, Brian Gibson.

Art looks similar and music sounds familiar, but Trasher, as that's how the new project has been called, seems to rely on pointer/reticle-moving interaction, instead of the F-Zero-like proposal we got with the original. It seems to be creepier, too. We'll update this piece with its teaser trailer.