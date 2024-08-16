Trash film king Uwe Boll mocks the Borderlands flop

HQ

Uwe Boll is known in the film world for his adaptations of video games, most of which are notoriously awful. Now following the flopping of the Borderlands movie, Boll has taken to X to share his thoughts:

"Ha ha. My movies were rated R and made more money than this. Now you wish I Directed."

He seems to have no basis for the claim about the amount of revenue his films generated and therefore it is difficult to determine its veracity, But Uwe did respond to the criticism that his claim is false with a picture of how many illegal downloads his own film has suffered, which says nothing about the revenue.

Borderlands made around $15 million in its opening week in cinemas, which is a far cry from the film's total budget rumoured to be around $100 million.

Would you have liked to see Uwe Boll to direct Borderlands?