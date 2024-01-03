Transparent OLED / tube amp called DukeBox by LG Labs will be at CES 2024

HQ

LG's division for more creative products, or outright experimental as LG themselves stated in a press release, will get its very own part of the LG presence at CES 2024.

One of the first products will be the DukeBox, a tube amp with a transparent OLED display. It's a rethinking of the classic jukebox, having integrated speakers at the bottom, and a 360-degree speaker at the top.

The Transparent OLED display can be used for mundane tasks such as displaying a fireplace, and depending on how you interpret the press release, watch normal content such as movies, but more importantly acts as a glass enclosure for the tube amplifier.

While we are looking forward to new ultra-compact projectors and new TV's, LG Labs certainly has some unique products in their line-up, including, but not limited to, a camping trailer...