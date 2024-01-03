Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Transparent OLED / tube amp called DukeBox by LG Labs will be at CES 2024

LG is modernizing the tube amp - with a transparent OLED display

LG's division for more creative products, or outright experimental as LG themselves stated in a press release, will get its very own part of the LG presence at CES 2024.

One of the first products will be the DukeBox, a tube amp with a transparent OLED display. It's a rethinking of the classic jukebox, having integrated speakers at the bottom, and a 360-degree speaker at the top.

The Transparent OLED display can be used for mundane tasks such as displaying a fireplace, and depending on how you interpret the press release, watch normal content such as movies, but more importantly acts as a glass enclosure for the tube amplifier.

While we are looking forward to new ultra-compact projectors and new TV's, LG Labs certainly has some unique products in their line-up, including, but not limited to, a camping trailer...

