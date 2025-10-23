Transformers x G.I. Joe crossover series in the works, based on Robert Kirkman comics

HQ

Yet another Robert Kirkman series could soon be hitting our screens. We've seen The Walking Dead and all of its spin-offs, Invincible is currently having one heck of a run on Amazon Prime, and we soon could see Kirkman's G.I. Joe x Transformers comic come to life in Energon Universe.

Deadline reports that the show is ready to be taken to studios, and will be an animated series crossing over Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Kirkman's Void Rivals mythology. These universes all come together in the Energon Universe comics. If it's brought to a studio, the show will be helmed by Lucifer's Joe Henderson, who will write and serve as showrunner on the adaptation.

Despite two out of the three IPs being toy brands, the animated series will apparently have more of an adult audience, similar to Invincible. Energon Universe has become one of Hasbro's best-selling comic books of all-time, with more than 7 million units sold worldwide. Launching in June 2023, it's still a fairly fresh IP, with plenty of excitement around the crossover's potential elsewhere, too.