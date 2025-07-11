Transformers' Soundwave gets the Lego treatment

HQ

Lego has been steadily brickifying more and more Transformers, turning the iconic robots into sets that can actually transform themselves, switching between their standing and usually vehicular forms. Following Optimus Prime and Bumblebee as part of the Icons range, now Soundwave is joining the group, becoming the first Decepticon to be brickified.

This set is a 1,505-piece build that mostly includes Soundwave itself, which can be transformed and turned into a cassette player, as his transformable form in the animated series and similar used to be (i.e. not a fancy Mercedes as was the case in Michael Bay's films). The set also includes a plaque on a stand and Soundwave's companions like Ravage and Laserbeak, each of whom can also transform into smaller cassettes.

The set will cost €179.99/£179.99/$189.99 and as for when it will arrive, it's slated to debut on August 4.

Check out the set below.

