Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will see Ron Perlman voice Optimus Primal

A few days ago, we reported on the news that the next Transformers movie will introduce the Beast Wars story, and will be set in the 1990s, making it a sequel to Bumblebee. Now, we already can report who will be voicing Optimus Primal in this movie, and it will be none other than Ron Perlman (known for Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy, amid plenty of other notable movie and TV roles).

Perlman, who has previously voiced the character in the animated series Transformers: Power of the Primes, will take the role of Optimus Primal, who is the leader of the Maximals, as Collider reports. For those wondering, while his name is similar to Optimus Prime, Primal is not Prime, and only took the name to honour the legendary Autobot. Because of this, Optimus Prime will still be voiced by Peter Cullen, but this movie, however, is slated to explain why Prime is so deeply connected to Earth and humanity.

As for who will star alongside Perlman, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are both attached, with Creed II's Stephen Caple Jr. set to direct.

The movie is set to release on June 24, 2022, which is less than a year away, meaning we can probably look forward to hearing plenty more about it over the coming months, as Paramount gears up for the premiere.

Thanks, Collider.