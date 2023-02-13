Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was shown during the Super Bowl

A very short but pretty exciting clip introduces us to the Autobot known as Mirage and his mysterious talents.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had a spot during Super Bowl, in which we got to meet the Autobot Mirage, who has been a part of the franchise ever since Generation 1 in the 80s. Here, he transforms to the "legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8" and during the 30 seconds long (short?) clip we get to see what he has in store for us with some pretty handy abilities.

Rise of the Beasts premieres in theatres on June 9, perhaps something to look forward to, as the last Transformers movie (Bumblebee from 2018) was actually pretty good.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

