Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was shown during the Super Bowl

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had a spot during Super Bowl, in which we got to meet the Autobot Mirage, who has been a part of the franchise ever since Generation 1 in the 80s. Here, he transforms to the "legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8" and during the 30 seconds long (short?) clip we get to see what he has in store for us with some pretty handy abilities.

Rise of the Beasts premieres in theatres on June 9, perhaps something to look forward to, as the last Transformers movie (Bumblebee from 2018) was actually pretty good.