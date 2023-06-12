Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens to a solid box office weekend

It even managed to topple Across the Spider-Verse from its top spot.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts might have opened to so-so reviews from critics, but it has still drawn the eyes of many moviegoers, earning $60.5 million domestically and $171 million globally at the box office.

This domestic figure topples Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from its top spot, as the web-slinging sequel only managed to earn over $55 million at the domestic box office over the weekend.

It still appears then that plenty of people are still up for seeing some robotic action, even with it being 16 years after the first Transformers film was released.

What did you think of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

