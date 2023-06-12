Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens to a solid box office weekend

HQ

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts might have opened to so-so reviews from critics, but it has still drawn the eyes of many moviegoers, earning $60.5 million domestically and $171 million globally at the box office.

This domestic figure topples Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from its top spot, as the web-slinging sequel only managed to earn over $55 million at the domestic box office over the weekend.

It still appears then that plenty of people are still up for seeing some robotic action, even with it being 16 years after the first Transformers film was released.

What did you think of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?