Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the next Transformers movie

Ever since Bumblebee was released, we've been hoping for a sequel to pick up where it left off, and now it's finally confirmed. The next Transformers movie will be called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and is set in 1994, a few years after the events of Bumblebee.

Optimus Prime will return as the film's central hero and behind the helm of the entire production we find both Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Steven Caple Jr who had the following to say about the film, which is obviously going to be based on the Beast Wars lore:

"We had somewhat exhausted I would say the battle between Decepticons and Autobots, and certainly, we have explored it in a lot of different ways. How do we find a new set of villains? How do we find a new set of priorities for the villains? And again, saving the world of course is left to the Autobots, and in this case, the Maximals. If you've seen and been a fan of the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before and you're going to see Autobots you've never seen before. You're going to see a lot of elements that we've never done before, and it's one of the driving decisions that we are making along the way. Have we done that before? Whether that's an action scene or whether that's a character, and fortunately for us, Transformers has a lot of tribes. And there's a really large base of characters and there's also a large base of fans that relate to different tribes. And so, this movie is bringing a lot of those tribes together."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is launching in theatres and perhaps some streaming services (Paramount Plus sounds plausible) on June 24 next year.