Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts goes bigger than ever in trailer

And even shows the World Trade Center.

We've already seen glimpses of what awaits in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts thanks to a few teaser trailers, but now it's time for the biggest and longest yet.

Paramount has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it definitely seems like this will be the biggest movie yet both in terms of quantity and scale. Because as if finally showing the enormous Unicron wasn't enough, this trailer also gives us a peek at a plethora of Autobots and Maximals - all voiced by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Needless to say, we're in for a lot of transforming and explosive action on June 9.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

