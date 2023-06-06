Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' final trailer highlights positive reviews

The movie has one of the highest Metacritic scores in franchise, but that doesn't say a lot.

June isn't just filled with fantastic games and exciting gaming events. It's also chock-full of big movie premieres. One of the biggest comes this Friday when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuts across the world. That's not something Paramount wants us to forget, so we've received a final trailer for the movie. It shows some cool-looking transformations, grandiose fights and humorous comments while also highlighting some of the more positive reviews. Maybe it's worth noting that last part, because Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has one of the highest Metacritic scores in the franchise's history. Kind of say a lot when it has a 43 at the time of writing, but still...

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

