Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' final trailer highlights positive reviews

June isn't just filled with fantastic games and exciting gaming events. It's also chock-full of big movie premieres. One of the biggest comes this Friday when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuts across the world. That's not something Paramount wants us to forget, so we've received a final trailer for the movie. It shows some cool-looking transformations, grandiose fights and humorous comments while also highlighting some of the more positive reviews. Maybe it's worth noting that last part, because Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has one of the highest Metacritic scores in the franchise's history. Kind of say a lot when it has a 43 at the time of writing, but still...