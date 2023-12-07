Transformers: Reactivate won't be at The Game Awards

HQ

While most of us Transformers fans probably have high expectations on High Moon Studios to make a sequel to Transformers: Fall of Cybertron now that they are a part of Microsoft, there is actually a Transformers game under development right now that looks pretty interesting.

We are talking about the somewhat forgotten Transformers: Reactivate that was announced during last year's The Game Awards, but since then has gone completely silent. It is being developed by Splash Damage (Brink, Gears Tactics) and offers an online action concept for 1-4 players, and the original plans were that we would get a beta this year.

That obviously hasn't happened, but some expected it to be shown during this year's The Game Awards instead (which kicks off on Friday) with a new trailer and some new information. But... unfortunately, that won't happen. This has been confirmed in an official X post which says that Splash Damage "won't reveal any new content this year", with one of the reasons being that the developers have shifted game engine to Unreal Engine 5. This takes a lot of work, but also makes it possible to offer more spectacular graphics and more.

Instead, we're told they will show Transformers: Reactivate at an undisclosed point during 2024. And there we have it, it's a sign of life at least showing that the game is still on track and not cancelled.