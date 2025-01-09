English
Transformers: Reactivate

Transformers: Reactivate has been cancelled by former Brink and Gears Tactics developer

Splash Damage has pulled the plug on the game as it intends to focus on other efforts.

If you've been patiently holding your breath and waiting for more information on Splash Damage's (the Brink and Gears Tactics developer) upcoming Transformers game, we unfortunately have some bad news for you.

The British studio has decided to pull the plug on the project as it deals with tight finances and economics and turns its attention to other efforts instead. This was affirmed in a statement that adds:

"We will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects. Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy."

So not only is the game known as Transformers: Reactivate dead in the water, but it seems like the developer could be facing layoffs imminently. The developer has added that it is "focussed on doing everything we can to support them through this tough period, just as we are committed to caring for those who will stay with us as we build a stronger Splash Damage for the future."

Transformers: Reactivate was announced at The Game Awards back in 2022 and since then we have heard next to nothing about the game. Unfortunately, it will seemingly stay that way unless developers begin sharing some insight into the project now that it has been shut down.

