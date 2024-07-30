Transformers One takes place 3 billion years before the other Transformers projects

HQ

It's becoming increasingly challenging to determine the timeline of the Transformers projects, as the more recent Bumblebee and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are seemingly standalone to the five Michael Bay efforts from 2007 through 2017, which in a chronological sense happen after the two more recent films. Essentially, we're in the same territory as the superhero multiverse efforts, which are now a headache to keep up to date with.

This brain teaser is only becoming more and more of a nuisance however, as producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who has worked on every Transformers live-action film and the coming Transformers One, has spoken at San Diego Comic-Con to reveal that the animated flick is set three billion years before the events of Transformers (2007).

As per Screen Rant, "[Transformers One takes place] 3 billion years before what we've done before."

While space travel does take a damn long time, three billion years does seem a little bit excessive even for a fictional franchise revolving around a fictional robotic species that can transform into vehicles that look like human-creations billions of years before they were first invented by humans...

