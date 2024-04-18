Transformers One shows the rise of Megatron this September

This September will see the debut of a very different Transformers adventure to the ones that we've become used to from Michael Bay and even the more recent versions that more closely align with the Hasbro brand. In fact, this upcoming flick is more akin to the animated shows from the 80s and onwards, as it takes us back to Cybertron to witness how the Transformers gained their powers, and even how Megatron became the villain he is today.

Known as Transformers One, this movie is coming to cinemas on September 20, 2024, and features an all-star cast including the likes of Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and even Steve Buscemi too.

The movie is directed by Josh Cooley, and you can get a first look at it in its trailer below.