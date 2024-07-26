Transformers One showcases the start of the Autobot-Decepticon war

HQ

We're so used to seeing live-action Transformers films these days that it's easy to forget that the iconic franchise started as an awesome animated project, something that we'll finally be returning to in September with Transformers One.

This will be the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie and it will tell the story of how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from friends to enemies and how the Autobot-Decepticon war started. It will also explore how the core Transformers characters discovered the ability to transform, and will approach all of these topics with the help of an all-star cast.

The movie will see Chris Hemsworth appearing as Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

Transformers One will debut in cinemas on September 20 and you can see the latest trailer below.