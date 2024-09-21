Transformers One might signal the start of a new trilogy

HQ

"After scoring some serious critical praise, Transformers One director Josh Cooley is already teasing the possibility of a trilogy. As a prequel to the entire Transformers saga, the movie dives into the early friendship between Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry), showing the events that led to their legendary rivalry. It even reveals how a bunch of overlooked bots became the iconic shape-shifting warriors we know.

In an interview with TheWrap, Cooley shared that he's hoping to expand this story into a full-blown trilogy. After years of focusing on Autobots and Decepticons battling it out on Earth, Cooley wanted to dig into what really brought these warring robots here in the first place. He's got plans to show the war that tore Cybertron apart and everything Optimus Prime went through before he brought the fight to Earth.

Speaking with TheWrap, Cooley said:

There's definitely more story to tell. We're used to seeing the story begin once the planet's dying and they leave for Earth, so there's a whole war that happens once they break apart and once they leave the planet . So there's a lot more story to tell there and it could be really fun.

Source