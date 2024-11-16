Transformers One is now available on Paramount+

HQ

If, for some reason, you missed or didn't have the time to catch the latest escapades of 80s robots on the big screen, you'll have the chance to settle in on your couch starting today and check out Transformers One on Paramount+. The film, which is the first fully computer-animated installment in the Transformers franchise, received generally positive reviews from critics and fans alike, with praise for its humor and fast-paced action scenes.

Unfortunately, Transformers One didn't perform as well as expected at the box office, managing to gross only 1.3 billion SEK, which doesn't cover the reported production costs. Whether we'll see more chapters based on this film remains to be seen.

Have you watched Transformers One? What are your thoughts on the movie?