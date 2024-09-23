Transformers One debuts to steady opening weekend

HQ

This past weekend was the opening weekend for the animated film Transformers One. Starring an all-star cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, and more, there was hope that the film would capitalise on the trend of successful animated flicks in 2024, with Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and Kung Fu Panda 4 being three of the six biggest films of the year so far. That seemingly won't be the case.

Because in a rather surprising turn of events, Transformers One has had quite a steady opening weekend, raking in just around $39 million. The surprising part is that this is actually not enough to even overcome Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which continues to post solid numbers, and is on track to becoming one of the 10 biggest films of 2024, with $330 million to its name, which means it's only around $11 million behind the 10th-placing Alien: Romulus.

Whether Transformers One has the legs behind it to find some more success remains to be seen, but generally speaking movies tend to fade following their premiere weekend.

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.