Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition

Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition to offer a Bumblebee adventure this October

Tessera Studios is working on the robotic franchise, after spending some time in the cosmos with Star Trek.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Outright Games has a bunch of different games based on popular children's IPs coming out later this year and in the future, with these including Paw Patrol World and Jumanji: Wild Adventures. But, now the publisher is adding to this collection with an all-new Transformers game coming from developer Tessera Studios, the team who previously delivered Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova for Outright last year.

Known as Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition, this is a single-player 3D action-adventure game that is based on the Transformers: Earthspark series on Paramount+. The game sees Bumblebee tapped as the protagonist, and sees the iconic Autobot travelling to three new locations from around the world to stop the evil Mandroid from using ancient technology to grow in power and create all manner of dangerous weapons, all with the help of fan favourite allies such as Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skywarp, Nova Storm, and Skullcruncher.

The game's three biomes will each feature their own flora and hazards, as well as collectibles scattered around that pay homage to the Transformers series. As for the gameplay, Bumblebee will be able to use an array of combos and moves to defeat enemies, as well as being able to be upgraded and customised when you return to the base location between expeditions.

As this is a title built for younger audiences, the game even has a broad accessibility suite, including directional warnings, assisted driving, automatic camera, and more.

Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition will debut on October 20, 2023, and will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the announcement trailer for the game below.

HQ
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition
Transformers: Earthspark - ExpeditionTransformers: Earthspark - ExpeditionTransformers: Earthspark - Expedition
Transformers: Earthspark - ExpeditionTransformers: Earthspark - ExpeditionTransformers: Earthspark - Expedition

Related texts



Loading next content