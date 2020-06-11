Cookies

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Transformers: Battlegrounds will roll out this October

A new isometric view and some classic-looking bots are coming to PC and consoles later this year.

We just caught wind of a new Transformers game, and it's heading to PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One on October 23. Hasbro has teamed up with Outright Games and Coatsink to create a new game starring Autobots and Decepticons, and there's a short teaser trailer (which you can see below) that reveals an isometric review.

Transformers: Battlegrounds, which has solo and single-player modes, will be detailed further in the coming weeks. Take a look below and let us know what you think of the new visual style and whether it suits the style of this fan-favourite series.

