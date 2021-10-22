Transformers are coming to Smite in November

HQ

Smite has received some truly bizarre crossovers over the past few years, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: The Last Airbender being highlights, and Stranger Things being the most recent. But Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games aren't looking to change this up anytime soon, as the next partnership coming to the third-person MOBA will be Transformers.

Just revealed at Pulse Con, an event where Hasbro shares the biggest news and announces what it is working on, the partnership will be coming to Smite as soon as November 16 as part of a new battle pass that will bring a few different Transformers skins to your favourite Gods.

As part of the battle pass, Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Starscream will all be coming to Smite as skins for Geb, Ra, and Jing Wei respectively. Each of the skins will also have two variants, with the first being Titan Forge's own take on Transformers in Smite's artstyle, with the second based on the original Generation 1 animated series.

There will also be a bunch of other Transformers goodies coming as part of the crossover, including a new loading frame, level-up effect, and even a new ward skin. But, we can look forward to seeing the crossover in further depth as part of the upcoming patch show that is set to take place on October 27 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST on Smite's Twitch channel.

"There's something magical about having Optimus Prime save the day on the Battleground of the Gods," said Alex Cantatore, Hi-Rez VP of brand partnerships. "We've always said that SMITE is the ultimate crossover game, bringing all the world's myths together. Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Starscream just take that to another level."

Take a look at the announcement trailer for Smite X Transformers, as well as a look at the skins in the image below.