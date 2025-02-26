Transformers and Star Trek writer/producer dies aged 51

Roberto Orci, the writer and producer credited on films from Transformers to Star Trek to Now You See Me and the Amazing Spider-Man 2, has passed away at his home in Los Angeles. Orci is also known as the creator of Fringe.

Orci was just 51 when he passed, and died of a kidney disease, according to Variety. Known best for his work on reviving franchises like Star Trek and Transformers, which released in the late 2000s. On the TV side, he also helped develop the 2010 reboot of Hawaii Five-0.

Last year, Orci was accused in a lawsuit of beating and sexually assaulting his wife, actor Adele Heather Taylor. Taylor's response was a counterclaim following a suit from Orsi which alleged that she had manipulated him during his alcoholism for financial gain.