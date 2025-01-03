Transformers and football: A new Bumblebee collaboration

HQ

The Transformers franchise is no stranger to unexpected crossovers, and its latest collaboration takes things to a whole new level. German soccer team Borussia Dortmund has teamed up with the Autobots in a surprising promotion for the animated movie Transformers One. Despite the film's release back in September 2024, the partnership brings Bumblebee's soccer skills to the spotlight in a unique video shared on the team's Instagram.

Bumblebee was chosen not only for his popularity, but also because his yellow-and-black color scheme perfectly matches Borussia Dortmund's team colors. In the video, Bumblebee, sporting his Transformers One design, can be seen balancing and kicking a soccer ball, adding a touch of Autobots flair to the sports world. While it may seem like an odd timing—especially with the film's lukewarm financial reception—it's clear that the crossover aims to keep Transformers One in the public eye, offering fans another way to engage with the movie on streaming platforms like Paramount+.

This isn't the first time Transformers One has crossed paths with the world of soccer; Japan previously hosted its own soccer-themed event in collaboration with the anime series Captain Tsubasa. With Borussia Dortmund now in the mix, it seems this unexpected partnership is far from a one-off stunt.

