Transformers 7 has officially wrapped filming

That's a wrap. We assume those words were said by director Steven Caple Jr. recently, as he just announced that the filming of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now finished. And not only that, he also shares a look of Optimus Prime as a truck - and we think fans of the original cartoon from the 80's will be very satisfied.

This Transformers movie is number seven, but seems to have very little to do with the previous installations except for the 2018 hit Bumblebee, and takes place in 1994. Instead, it has most of the inspiration taken from the 90's CGI series Beast Wars, in which the robots can transform themselves into animals. It was fittingly enough considered somewhat of a fresh reboot for Transformers back then, and the Beast Wars might once again be something that helps the franchise reinvent itself.

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton the musical, A Star is Born) and Dominique Fishback (The Deuce) are confirmed as lead actors - with Peter Cullen once again giving the voice to Optimus Prime.