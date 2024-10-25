Transform your Xbox to a Southern Comfort PEZ dispenser

HQ

Weird console accessories were much more common in the past, when people had dance mats, plastic guitars, maraccas, fishing rods, light guns and other things lying around at home. Today it's a little more scarce, but sometimes there are glimpses of it and Southern Comfort (yep, the orange-flavored liqueur) now surprises with a very unusual thing.

They have announced something they call SoConsole for Xbox Series X. Behind the name is a dispenser of small bottles of five centiliters of Southern Comfort. The idea is that you attach your SoConsole to your Xbox Series X, after which you can order the small bottles with a remote control.

As for the target audience, the press release says it's "Engineered for adult gamers who crave excitement and the latest in tech disruption", and you can order your unit here for $50 (assuming you're of age).

Check out the video and images below to see how this quirky product works.

Thanks TrueAchievements