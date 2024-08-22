Transform your Starfield buggy into a NASA lunar rover

HQ

Tuesday night saw the livestreamed event Opening Night Live, which officially kicked off the Gamescom expo. One of the many surprises we were treated to was that Bethesda not only announced, but also released, a free buggy for Starfield that makes exploring large areas of land much more fun.

And it didn't take long for the modders to catch on. As Rebs Gaming noted, there are already several alternatives to the REV-8 buggy. Via Nexus Mods, you can now download what you need to turn the REV-8 into, for example, NASA's Lunar Rover, or a classic blue jeep.

We assume that more options will be added in the coming days and after testing, we can say that it is downright strange that this lovely vehicle was not included from the start because it increases the possibilities, pace and variety so much.

Have you played Starfield yourself and drifted around in REV-8 yet?