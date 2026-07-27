Tranquillity is only temporary in Dark Matter's second season

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Apple TV had quite a busy slate of projects and offerings to share with its fans as part of its appearance at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, as we were greeted with the first teaser trailer for Neuromancer, the confirmation Silo is coming to an end, and also the trailer for the action flick Matchbox The Movie. Building on the first two reveals, there was another sci-fi announcement to share as well.

The trailer for the second season of Dark Matter was also dished out over the weekend, giving fans a taste and glimpse into the next round of episodes for Apple TV's sci-fi thriller series. This season will pick up on the events of the first and will see the Dessen family settled into what seems to be a peaceful and safe world, only for this tranquility to be smashed once again when danger once again rears its head.

We're given a brief synopsis adding the following: "Season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again."

With Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly returning in their leading roles, this second season will be landing on Apple TV as soon as August 28, and you can see its trailer below.