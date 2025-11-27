Gamereactor

Train runs down, kills 11 railway workers in China's worst rail accident in over a decade

Two others injured as maintenance crew struck during test run in Kunming.

Eleven railway workers died and two were injured on Thursday after a train struck a maintenance team in Kunming, southwestern China, during a test run involving earthquake detection equipment. The collision occurred on a curved section of track near Luoyang Town railway station in Yunnan province, where services have since resumed.

Authorities launched an investigation to determine what caused the country's deadliest rail accident in more than ten years. China's extensive rail network, one of the largest and busiest in the world, has faced past scrutiny following several major incidents, including fatal crashes in 2011 and 2021.

This is a developing news story...

Kunming, China - April 16,2025 : Chinese High-speed train stopping in Kunming railway station before go to dali. The new route from Kunming to Dali (this is not the train from the incident) // Shutterstock

