Train collision in Eastern Slovakia leaves at least 66 injured

We just got the news that a collision between two passenger trains in eastern Slovakia has left at least 66 after one engine and a carriage derailed near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou. The crash occurred close to a tunnel west of Košice, prompting a major emergency response. Images shared by police revealed twisted metal and derailed cars scattered along a hillside. Most passengers suffered minor injuries, though several required more serious medical attention. Officials said the impact happened where two tracks merge into a single line, and an investigation into the cause is now underway. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!