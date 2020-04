The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV was originally released two years ago for PlayStation 4 exclusively in Japan. Unfortunately, it stayed there - until now, that is. This autumn, the game is coming to PS4 in both the US and Europe, and next year PC and Switch players will be able to play it as well.

A first trailer made for a western audience can be found below. Fans of classic JRPGs should pay attention as this one was fairly well received in Japan.