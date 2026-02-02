Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter shown in a gameplay focused trailer

HQ

As many of you know, the remake Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter was released last summer to rave reviews and satisfied fans, and it seems that developer Nihon Falcom and publisher GungHo Online Entertainment were also pleased, as they announced the sequel Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter during the fall.

As we previously reported, the story continues from its predecessor and picks up in the aftermath of the riots that shook the kingdom of Liberl, where Estelle searches for Joshua after he disappears amid a growing conspiracy created and driven by the Ouroboros Enforcers. Although there is still quite some time left until the premiere (fall 2026), new trailers are being released at a good pace, and now it's time for another one.

This time it's a video called Gameplay Trailer, and as the name suggests, it's full of exactly what we gamers usually care about most - namely gameplay. Check out the Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter trailer below.