Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter confirmed, to arrive in autumn 2026

While for those who enjoyed Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter enough in the summer to get to the true end of the adventure we already had a clear hint that this was on the way, it wasn't until today that it was made official for all to see. Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, the sequel in the series of remakes in the Trails series has been revealed to the world, and will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in autumn 2026.

The story will continue the storyline opened in the previous instalment, picking up in the aftermath of the riots that rocked the Kingdom of Liberl, with Estelle searching for Joshua after he goes missing amidst a growing continental conspiracy brought about by the Ouroboros Enforcers.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter will once again feature English and Japanese voice acting, and will be localised with text and subtitles in a host of languages that have never before made it into the series, including German, Italian, French and Spanish. You can check out all the information available about Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter on their official website, where they promise to update details in the coming months and, of course, we recommend you to take a look at the new trailer and some screenshots of the upcoming JRPG title below.