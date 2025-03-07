Trailmakers - Pioneers reshapes the vehicle focused sandbox game with its largest expansion yet

HQ

Trailmakers from the Danish developer Flashbulb Games lets you race, explore, and fight in a large open-world (alone or with up to seven other players) in the vehicle of your dreams. Whether you want a boat, a race car, or a flying dragon, you are free to build it - as long as your creation isn't considered too offensive or vulgar, that is.

However, it's not just the players who are busy building. Since the original launch back in 2019, the developers have added a wealth of new content, expanding the already vast world with more content on water, land, and even in space.

Now, Flashbulb have released Trailmakers - Pioneers, their biggest update yet bringing the game to version 2.0. The free update introduces plenty of new features, first and foremost a 10-hour campaign where you travel to a remote planet that is being mined by an evil corporation.

The update also introduces survival and crafting mechanics, as you must use all available resources to survive on the planet's 10km x 10km surface.

Trailmakers is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.