Trailer shows impressive photo mode for Spider-Man: Miles Morales

You're watching Advertisements

Insomniac Games has released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, dedicated entirely to the game's photo mode. The first Spider-Man already had an excellent photo mode (added prior to launch), but Miles Morales takes this function to another level, by including more image filters, panels to place above the picture, and even the option to place external light sources of various colours.

The result is impressive, and considering how many hours we spent creating magazine covers and comics panels in the previous game, we dread to think how long we'll spend toying with this new photo mode.