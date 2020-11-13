English
Follow us
news
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Trailer shows impressive photo mode for Spider-Man: Miles Morales

You can even add light sources to the image.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Insomniac Games has released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, dedicated entirely to the game's photo mode. The first Spider-Man already had an excellent photo mode (added prior to launch), but Miles Morales takes this function to another level, by including more image filters, panels to place above the picture, and even the option to place external light sources of various colours.

The result is impressive, and considering how many hours we spent creating magazine covers and comics panels in the previous game, we dread to think how long we'll spend toying with this new photo mode.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Related texts

Spider-Man: Miles MoralesScore

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Spider-Man: Miles Morales is exactly what fans of Marvel's Spider-Man are looking for in new content, but it's also so much more."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy